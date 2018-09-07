In New York, a corporation is capped at $5,000 in political donations per year—that’s an aggregate, across all races. A person, however, faces no aggregate limit and can give far more to each state candidate than any real person can to federal office-seekers. She, he or, in the case of an LLC, it can give for a general election race up to $44,000 to each candidate for governor, $11,000 to each candidate for state senate, $4,400 to every assembly hopeful and $109,600 to each party committee—with separate, smaller limitations for contributions during a primary run. Again, those are only the limits on what each LLC can give; the numbers get far bigger for companies that control dozens of them.

“I think it can be seen as the granddaddy of our biggest campaign finance and corruption problems,” Susan Lerner, executive director of the reform group Common Cause New York, says of the LLC loophole, “because it allows the real-estate industry, in particular, to get around one of the few, effective limits in our campaign finance law, which is the corporate limit of $5,000.”

“The LLC loophole has the negative wallop that it has on our governing system,” she argues, “because it’s combined with sky-high contribution limits.”

In its 1996 decision, the state elections board was following the lead of a 1995 opinion by the Federal Election Commission, five out of six of whose commissioners were then appointees of Republican presidents, that when it came to federal campaign finance laws, LLCs were persons. However, the FEC, now with three Bill Clinton appointees, reversed itself in 1999, ruling that LLCs would now be treated as corporations or partnerships, depending on the specifics of their tax status—but never as persons. While New York City’s campaign finance board banned LLC contributions in 2007, the New York State Elections Board never adjusted accordingly.

By the 2000s, as LLCs began to dominate in real estate, they became a growing source of campaign contributions, according to former State Assemblyman James Brennan of Brooklyn. “It became this great generator of campaign cash.” They have become particularly important in gubernatorial campaigns, where, since 1999, they’ve made up more than $31 million, or about 12 percent of total donations.

While tracing the forces behind LLC donations can be difficult for citizens and journalists, the people doing the asking—candidates, or more likely, the professional fundraisers they employ—are not in the dark at all. “The universe of very wealthy real estate operators is fairly small,” Brennan says. “There’d be a circle of people who know each other. They know the game.”

From the candidate’s perspective, says a veteran political operative who works for one very active donor who controls multiple LLCs, LLC giving is not any different from any other donation from an individual or a corporation or a PAC. “Somebody calls and says, ‘Would you make a contribution?’ Then they send a piece of paper that lists the limits. And you decide how much to give.”

Spitzer, who won statewide elections for attorney general in 1998 and 2002 and governor in 2006, concurs. “You know who the LLCs are because LLC ownership goes back to a building,” he says—say a building with a particular street address. “On the fundraising side, if the fundraiser calls over to [a real-estate LLC], he says, ‘How many LLCs do you have?’ ‘Oh well we’ve got 10. We’ve got 20. We’ve got 30.’ And [the fundraiser] says, ‘Well, you can contribute from all of them. Pick five and contribute $20,000 from each of the five.’ If you want to do $100,000, that’s how you do it.”

Timothy Krauser/Flickr

Fundraising consultants, according to the veteran operative, typically divide the world into buckets and direct candidates to raise from each one: Their family. Their neighbors and college buddies. People whose past giving indicates compatible politics. People who despise their opponent. And also, “Here are the people who give money and live in the district or have buildings in the district.”

While taxi companies, fight promoters and beer distributors all operate LLCs, and make political donations through them, real estate dominates LLC political giving.

“People know who the donors are,” Spitzer says. “They know who in the real estate sector gives or is likely to give or feels obligated to give. So you pick up the phone to the major companies and say, ‘Look, this, that or the other thing. Do you want to be supportive? Of course you do.’“

Spitzer raised $41.4 million for his governor’s race in 2006, including some $3.1 million in LLC money—the ticket 2006 ranks second of all time among New York state campaigns for amount of LLC money received, according to City Limits’ calculations. But, he points out, “the law permits it.”

The law is so loose it could permit far worse. “I do remember that at one point people said, ‘We can create new LLCs to give to you,’“ Spitzer says. “We said no—it’s got to be a real, operating company.”

Many beneficiaries—but one looms largest

LLCs don’t show up in state campaign finance filings until 1999, the first year of the 2002 election cycle in which Governor George Pataki won a third term as governor. In that election, LLCs donated $7.1 million. Four years later, when Spitzer ran for governor and Cuomo for attorney general, LLCs gave $19.9 million. During the next cycle, when Cuomo was elected governor and Eric Schneiderman, a prodigious LLC fundraiser in his own right, was elected attorney general, LLC contributions rose to $43.7 million. By the last state election, in 2014, LLC giving had reached $67.3 million.

As of mid-August, $50.4 million in LLC donations have been logged already for 2018.

Alex Newman

Candidates who top the list of the all-time LLC recipients include Schneiderman, Spitzer and Pataki, as well as former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (who ran for governor as a Republican four years ago), Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, and Governor David Paterson (during his aborted 2010 re-election campaign). The wealth has been shared: Some $21.2 million in LLC donations has gone to Senate candidates since 1999.

Cuomo, however, stands head and shoulders about the rest, with his total LLC haul greater than that of the next 13 candidates put together. Over this current cycle, LLC donations have comprised 22 percent of Cuomo’s fundraising, or $7.9 million out of his $35.6 million haul.

Another portion of LLC largesse is showered on party committees. Republicans and Democrats split this money pretty evenly, with the respective state committees and their senate-focused campaign committees—all of which can funnel their fundraising to individual candidates without limit—cleaning up.

Then there are the PACs. Second only to Cuomo in LLC donations, at $8.1 million over the past five years, is the Jobs for New York PAC, which the Real Estate Board of New York, an influential force for developer interests in the city, launched in 2013 to influence City Council races. The Real Estate Board has also attracted $3.8 million to its eponymous PAC. And real-estate interests are further advanced by the LLC fundraising of the Neighborhood Preservation PAC, a landlord-funded entity that has opposed strengthening rent regulations. Pepsi’s PAC—the soda giant focused its lobbying on the New York City Council, which has weighed a crackdown on sugary drinks—is also a big recipient.

Alex Newman

Multiple checks from the same address

Another major recipient is the Altice USA New York PAC, which is based at the offices of Cablevision and is funded by a host of Cablevision subsidiaries: Cablevision of Warwick, LLC; Cablevision of Hudson Valley, LLC; Cablevision of Oakland, LLC; Cablevision of New Jersey, LLC; and Cablevision of Rockland/Ramapo, LLC. Altice has spent $137,000 in campaign donations this year, sending $21,000 to Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, $15,000 to attorney general hopeful Letitia James and $10,000 each to the committees dedicated to keeping the state senate red and the state assembly blue.

These Cablevision subsidiaries have also showered donations on the governor directly. From April to July 2018, Cablevision of Monmouth, LLC, sent Cuomo checks totaling $42,500. From May 2017 to July 2018, CSC Holdings LLC sent him checks totaling $55,000. And in July 2017, Cablevision of Warwick LLC dropped another $50,000 on the governor. In recent years, according to lobbying records, Cablevision has taken an interest in bills establishing internet privacy, regulating the transfer of cable systems, and barring internet service providers from disclosing users’ private information without written approval. None of these issues are resolved—and are likely to be on the table in Albany for years to come.

The LLC loophole has allowed other industries to blast past the $5,000 aggregate limit in New York on corporate campaign donations. Take Manhattan Beer Distributors, which supplies bars in a 15-county area, which has made 231 contributions this year to two PACs, five party committees and 90 individual candidates. Its total generosity: $498,600. In the past year, Manhattan Beer lobbied against a bill that would have imposed a tax hike on alcohol, and lobbied heavily on the state budget as well.

The gaming concern Genting New York used LLCs to give more than half a million dollars, including to a gambling PAC, the governor, and committees associated with the Republicans, Democrats and the now defunct Independent Democratic Conference, or IDC, since 2011. Genting, during this period, weighed in on no fewer than 122 pieces of legislation, including a bill that would require the state Gaming Commission “to consult with host communities” before siting any new Video Lottery Terminal facilities in Suffolk County.

But the opacity of LLCs can make some equally massive donations hard to trace.

For instance, there’s RXR Realty, a developer and property owner. RXR is based at 625 RXR Plaza in Uniondale, on Long Island. Thirteen different entities registered at that location—most, but not all, with RXR in their names—have made a total of $330,000 in contributions to 13 candidates and three committees over the current cycle. The bulk of it went to Cuomo: $230,000 split among five checks from five different entities. Two $65,000 checks went out from different LLCs on the same day in May 2017, one from a firm listed as Gabeli Holdings, LLC, that does not appear to be registered with the state—at least with that spelling. Like any developer, RXR would likely have an interest in tax breaks, development subsidies, land-use policies and the like—but it’s hard for voters to know if that’s what’s driving these donations, because it’s hard to know exactly where they came from. (RXR declined to comment for this story.)